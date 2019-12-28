All apartments in Hornsby Bend
Find more places like 14708 Highsmith ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hornsby Bend, TX
/
14708 Highsmith ST
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

14708 Highsmith ST

14708 Highsmith Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hornsby Bend
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14708 Highsmith Street, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Austin's Colony - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Austin's Colony ~ Large Living Area w/High Ceilings & Fireplace ~ Kitchen Open to Living w/Stainless Appliances ~ Large Dining Area ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity & Walk-In Closet ~ Hard Tile Throughout (NO Carpet) ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ New 2" Blinds Throughout ~ Fresh Paint In & Out ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Minutes to Downtown, Near Schools, Shopping, 1-30, & 71

(RLNE5301936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14708 Highsmith ST have any available units?
14708 Highsmith ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hornsby Bend, TX.
What amenities does 14708 Highsmith ST have?
Some of 14708 Highsmith ST's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14708 Highsmith ST currently offering any rent specials?
14708 Highsmith ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14708 Highsmith ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 14708 Highsmith ST is pet friendly.
Does 14708 Highsmith ST offer parking?
Yes, 14708 Highsmith ST offers parking.
Does 14708 Highsmith ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14708 Highsmith ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14708 Highsmith ST have a pool?
No, 14708 Highsmith ST does not have a pool.
Does 14708 Highsmith ST have accessible units?
No, 14708 Highsmith ST does not have accessible units.
Does 14708 Highsmith ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 14708 Highsmith ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14708 Highsmith ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 14708 Highsmith ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hornsby Bend Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHornsby Bend Apartments with ParkingHornsby Bend Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Hornsby Bend Dog Friendly ApartmentsHornsby Bend Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
Southwestern University