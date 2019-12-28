14708 Highsmith ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Austin's Colony - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Austin's Colony ~ Large Living Area w/High Ceilings & Fireplace ~ Kitchen Open to Living w/Stainless Appliances ~ Large Dining Area ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity & Walk-In Closet ~ Hard Tile Throughout (NO Carpet) ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ New 2" Blinds Throughout ~ Fresh Paint In & Out ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Minutes to Downtown, Near Schools, Shopping, 1-30, & 71



(RLNE5301936)