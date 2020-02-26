Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hornsby Bend, TX
/
14515 Amy Francis Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:58 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14515 Amy Francis Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14515 Amy Francis Street, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in ready! Large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Apply fast & easy online. Schools & parks just minutes away, easy access to the toll road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14515 Amy Francis Street have any available units?
14515 Amy Francis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hornsby Bend, TX
.
What amenities does 14515 Amy Francis Street have?
Some of 14515 Amy Francis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14515 Amy Francis Street currently offering any rent specials?
14515 Amy Francis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14515 Amy Francis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14515 Amy Francis Street is pet friendly.
Does 14515 Amy Francis Street offer parking?
Yes, 14515 Amy Francis Street offers parking.
Does 14515 Amy Francis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14515 Amy Francis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14515 Amy Francis Street have a pool?
No, 14515 Amy Francis Street does not have a pool.
Does 14515 Amy Francis Street have accessible units?
No, 14515 Amy Francis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14515 Amy Francis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14515 Amy Francis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14515 Amy Francis Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14515 Amy Francis Street has units with air conditioning.
