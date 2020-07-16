903 Janis St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen. Side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator, electric range, built-ins, and great counter space. Wood-look flooring and ceiling fans in each room. Dining/Office space adds to the overall living experience. Double walk-in closets in the Master Suite. Expansive back yard great for entertaining with Patio. A public boat dock within a short distance of property which is only a few minutes from Lake Granbury and the Historic Granbury Square.



***Red Team encourages healthy and responsible pet interactions for all tenants. We use a third-party pet application service that is simple and secure while storing your pet’s information in one place. ALL APPLICANTS must complete a pet application. *There is a nominal fee for pet applications. There is no fee for an Assistance Animal Accommodation Request or for a No-Pet profile. Visit RedTeam.PetScreening.com to create your pet’s profile.



Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Please visit RentRedTeam.com to schedule a showing, review application requirements, and apply online.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3427454)