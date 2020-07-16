All apartments in Hood County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

903 Janis St

903 Janis St · (817) 984-5608
Location

903 Janis St, Hood County, TX 76049

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 903 Janis St · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen. Side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator, electric range, built-ins, and great counter space. Wood-look flooring and ceiling fans in each room. Dining/Office space adds to the overall living experience. Double walk-in closets in the Master Suite. Expansive back yard great for entertaining with Patio. A public boat dock within a short distance of property which is only a few minutes from Lake Granbury and the Historic Granbury Square.

***Red Team encourages healthy and responsible pet interactions for all tenants. We use a third-party pet application service that is simple and secure while storing your pet’s information in one place. ALL APPLICANTS must complete a pet application. *There is a nominal fee for pet applications. There is no fee for an Assistance Animal Accommodation Request or for a No-Pet profile. Visit RedTeam.PetScreening.com to create your pet’s profile.

Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Please visit RentRedTeam.com to schedule a showing, review application requirements, and apply online.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3427454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Janis St have any available units?
903 Janis St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 Janis St have?
Some of 903 Janis St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Janis St currently offering any rent specials?
903 Janis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Janis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Janis St is pet friendly.
Does 903 Janis St offer parking?
Yes, 903 Janis St offers parking.
Does 903 Janis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Janis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Janis St have a pool?
No, 903 Janis St does not have a pool.
Does 903 Janis St have accessible units?
No, 903 Janis St does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Janis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Janis St has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Janis St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 Janis St has units with air conditioning.
