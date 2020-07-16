All apartments in Hood County
3905 Chippewa Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

3905 Chippewa Ct

3905 Chippewa Ct · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX 76048

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2069 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Move-in special!! $2,200 a month for 12 months OR 2 weeks Free rent in the second month.

Lovely single story floor-plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, locate in Granbury, unit si equipped with carpet and hardwood floors, island kitchen that includes an electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, a breakfast nook and a large family room ideal for entertaining.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Chippewa Ct have any available units?
3905 Chippewa Ct has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3905 Chippewa Ct have?
Some of 3905 Chippewa Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Chippewa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Chippewa Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Chippewa Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Chippewa Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Chippewa Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Chippewa Ct offers parking.
Does 3905 Chippewa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Chippewa Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Chippewa Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3905 Chippewa Ct has a pool.
Does 3905 Chippewa Ct have accessible units?
No, 3905 Chippewa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Chippewa Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Chippewa Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Chippewa Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3905 Chippewa Ct has units with air conditioning.
