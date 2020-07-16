3905 Chippewa Ct

Amenities
Move-in special!! $2,200 a month for 12 months OR 2 weeks Free rent in the second month.
Lovely single story floor-plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, locate in Granbury, unit si equipped with carpet and hardwood floors, island kitchen that includes an electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, a breakfast nook and a large family room ideal for entertaining.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
