501 Fleetwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Located in the Heart of Prestigious Hollywood Park this Colonial Ranch beauty on a corner lot overlooks nearly a half acre of mature oak trees. Front living/dining room has pretty wood floors. Family room boasts stunning brick fireplace, vaulted beamed ceiling & skylight. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances & gas cooking. 3rd living area opens to double covered patio and your own personal swimming pool. Utility room even has washer/dryer. Community Center with pool, tennis, park and sports courts!

AVAILABLE NOW! Single story has 3 living areas, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking, washer & dryer, +backyard pool. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120