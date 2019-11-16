All apartments in Hollywood Park
501 Fleetwood Drive

501 Fleetwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Fleetwood Drive, Hollywood Park, TX 78232
Hollywood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the Heart of Prestigious Hollywood Park this Colonial Ranch beauty on a corner lot overlooks nearly a half acre of mature oak trees. Front living/dining room has pretty wood floors. Family room boasts stunning brick fireplace, vaulted beamed ceiling & skylight. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances & gas cooking. 3rd living area opens to double covered patio and your own personal swimming pool. Utility room even has washer/dryer. Community Center with pool, tennis, park and sports courts!
AVAILABLE NOW! Single story has 3 living areas, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking, washer & dryer, +backyard pool. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
501 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood Park, TX.
What amenities does 501 Fleetwood Drive have?
Some of 501 Fleetwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Fleetwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Fleetwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Fleetwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Fleetwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Fleetwood Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Fleetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Fleetwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Fleetwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 501 Fleetwood Drive has a pool.
Does 501 Fleetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Fleetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Fleetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Fleetwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Fleetwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Fleetwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
