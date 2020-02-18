All apartments in Hollywood Park
Hollywood Park, TX
304 Fleetwood
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:52 PM

304 Fleetwood

304 Fleetwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Fleetwood Drive, Hollywood Park, TX 78232
Hollywood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Popular Hollywood neighborhood, older home with large yard, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Deer frequent the yard, very tame.
No Dogs Over 25 lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Fleetwood have any available units?
304 Fleetwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood Park, TX.
Is 304 Fleetwood currently offering any rent specials?
304 Fleetwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Fleetwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Fleetwood is pet friendly.
Does 304 Fleetwood offer parking?
No, 304 Fleetwood does not offer parking.
Does 304 Fleetwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Fleetwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Fleetwood have a pool?
No, 304 Fleetwood does not have a pool.
Does 304 Fleetwood have accessible units?
No, 304 Fleetwood does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Fleetwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Fleetwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Fleetwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Fleetwood does not have units with air conditioning.

