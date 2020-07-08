All apartments in Hitchcock
5413-B Roosevelt Avenue
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:28 AM

5413-B Roosevelt Avenue

5413 Avenue B · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Avenue B, Hitchcock, TX 77510

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5413-B Roosevelt Avenue Available 08/11/20 1/1 Garage Apt - Includes W/D - Stand alone garage apartment in a great location. Carpet and tile throughout the house. Washer/dryer included in the unit and 1 parking spot.**August Prelease Only**

(RLNE1855903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
5413-B Roosevelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hitchcock, TX.
Is 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5413-B Roosevelt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hitchcock.
Does 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue offers parking.
Does 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413-B Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

