Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

5413-B Roosevelt Avenue Available 08/11/20 1/1 Garage Apt - Includes W/D - Stand alone garage apartment in a great location. Carpet and tile throughout the house. Washer/dryer included in the unit and 1 parking spot.**August Prelease Only**



(RLNE1855903)