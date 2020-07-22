Apartment List
TX
hill country village
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

155 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hill Country Village, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Hill Country Village should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll wor... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
27 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1015 sqft
Stunning pool and resort-like feel. Recently renovated with updated appliances, fireplaces and extra storage. Furnished. On-site amenities include pool, gym, grill area, clubhouse and patios and balconies. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
28 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$862
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
15 Units Available
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Wurzbach Parkway near Walker Ranch Park and the SilverHorn Golf Course. Townhome living in a gated community with a sand volleyball court and lighted tennis facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
13 Units Available
Shady Oaks
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$753
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters close to San Antonio International Airport, US Highway 281, and I-410. Units feature a patio or balcony, microwave, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Communal amenities include valet, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Shady Oaks
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$783
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
867 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite-style countertops and spacious bedrooms. Get work done at the business center. Work out at the on-site fitness center, and swim in the pool. Enjoy nature at nearby McAllister Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
989 sqft
Near freeways, parks, and San Antonio International Airport. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and fireplaces. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Shady Oaks
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1156 sqft
This community features two swimming pools with tanning decks, gated entries and green lawns. Located close to 281/1604 and local shopping centers. Units feature brick fireplaces and decks, as well as washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Shady Oaks
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Panther Springs in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
430 Heimer Rd
430 Heimer Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
Conveniently located near 1604, 281 and 410 and airport Excellent shopping and dining and entertainment (Target and Olive Garden nearby) Beautiful and quiet neighborhood with library nearby Fitness center Swimming pool with palm trees...

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Country
Canopy
950 East Bitters Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
522 sqft
You get it all here! Enjoy ample space, custom amenities and a luxury floor plan in a prestigious North Central location allowing easy access to many of San Antonio's attractions! Take your dog to the dog park, relax in the courtyards or have a
Results within 5 miles of Hill Country Village
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
64 Units Available
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1440 sqft
Welcome to Birwood Heights, San Antonio's inspired apartment community. Designed with a splash of luxury, Birwood Heights is ideal for those seeking a home full of style, comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
41 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1334 sqft
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
20 Units Available
Stone Oak
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1434 sqft
Spacious apartments in impressive building close to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Resort-style amenities include golf course, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and Mediterranean-style pool. Apartments with direct access garage available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
10 Units Available
Shavano Park
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1282 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
67 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
24 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1265 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,612
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,786
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
58 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,691
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
19 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1461 sqft
Comfortable apartments have well-equipped kitchens with breakfast bars and large windows overlooking lovely scenery. Sophisticated amenities include a clubhouse and a coffee bar. Located near Orsinger Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Hill Country Village, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Hill Country Village should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Hill Country Village may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Hill Country Village. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

