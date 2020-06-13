Apartment List
144 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hill Country Village, TX

Finding an apartment in Hill Country Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters close to San Antonio International Airport, US Highway 281, and I-410. Units feature a patio or balcony, microwave, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Communal amenities include valet, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1015 sqft
Stunning pool and resort-like feel. Recently renovated with updated appliances, fireplaces and extra storage. Furnished. On-site amenities include pool, gym, grill area, clubhouse and patios and balconies. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
867 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite-style countertops and spacious bedrooms. Get work done at the business center. Work out at the on-site fitness center, and swim in the pool. Enjoy nature at nearby McAllister Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Shady Oaks
10 Units Available
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
$
Shady Oaks
25 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$686
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
13 Units Available
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Wurzbach Parkway near Walker Ranch Park and the SilverHorn Golf Course. Townhome living in a gated community with a sand volleyball court and lighted tennis facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
989 sqft
Near freeways, parks, and San Antonio International Airport. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and fireplaces. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 07:02pm
Shady Oaks
1 Unit Available
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1156 sqft
This community features two swimming pools with tanning decks, gated entries and green lawns. Located close to 281/1604 and local shopping centers. Units feature brick fireplaces and decks, as well as washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Shady Oaks
Contact for Availability
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Panther Springs in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kentwood Manor
1 Unit Available
2605 Thousand Oaks Dr
2605 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
Fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and a private patio/balcony that make your apartment or townhome a place you'll be excited to call home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 Heimer Rd
430 Heimer Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
Conveniently located near 1604, 281 and 410 and airport Excellent shopping and dining and entertainment (Target and Olive Garden nearby) Beautiful and quiet neighborhood with library nearby Fitness center Swimming pool with palm trees...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Shady Oaks
1 Unit Available
145 Caleta Beach
145 Caleta Beach, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms two story townhouse in a private gated community, large open living and dining area, granite counter tops, 2 fireplaces, carport and garage parking, access to community pool, easy access to

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Country
1 Unit Available
Canopy
950 East Bitters Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
522 sqft
You get it all here! Enjoy ample space, custom amenities and a luxury floor plan in a prestigious North Central location allowing easy access to many of San Antonio's attractions! Take your dog to the dog park, relax in the courtyards or have a
Results within 5 miles of Hill Country Village
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Stone Oak
87 Units Available
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1306 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
68 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,035
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1376 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1398 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stone Oak
38 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hill Country Village, TX

Finding an apartment in Hill Country Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

