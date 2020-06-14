/
1 bedroom apartments
130 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hill Country Village, TX
20 Units Available
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
Great location for commuters close to San Antonio International Airport, US Highway 281, and I-410. Units feature a patio or balcony, microwave, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Communal amenities include valet, pool, and parking.
Stone Oak
27 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
783 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Shady Oaks
24 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
617 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
11 Units Available
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
774 sqft
Just off the Wurzbach Parkway near Walker Ranch Park and the SilverHorn Golf Course. Townhome living in a gated community with a sand volleyball court and lighted tennis facilities.
13 Units Available
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
598 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
Shady Oaks
11 Units Available
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
606 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
21 Units Available
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
637 sqft
Near freeways, parks, and San Antonio International Airport. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and fireplaces. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Pool, gym, and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
604 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite-style countertops and spacious bedrooms. Get work done at the business center. Work out at the on-site fitness center, and swim in the pool. Enjoy nature at nearby McAllister Park.
29 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
665 sqft
Stunning pool and resort-like feel. Recently renovated with updated appliances, fireplaces and extra storage. Furnished. On-site amenities include pool, gym, grill area, clubhouse and patios and balconies. Pet-friendly community.
Shady Oaks
Contact for Availability
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Panther Springs in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
12701 WEST AVENUE
12701 West Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
748 sqft
Soak in the beauty of this property with your own eyes by scheduling a personal tour today! Community amenities are endless and include a business center, basketball court, fitness studio, jogging trails, tennis courts, an elegant clubhouse,
Country
1 Unit Available
Canopy
950 East Bitters Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
522 sqft
You get it all here! Enjoy ample space, custom amenities and a luxury floor plan in a prestigious North Central location allowing easy access to many of San Antonio's attractions! Take your dog to the dog park, relax in the courtyards or have a
Results within 5 miles of Hill Country Village
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
728 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
68 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
767 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
27 Units Available
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
767 sqft
Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook.
Shady Oaks
30 Units Available
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
681 sqft
Residents can take a break at this property's clubhouse, relax at the pool or work out in the gym. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Mud Creek Park is near this Thousand Oaks community.
12 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Stone Oak
37 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
25 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
756 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
795 sqft
Luxury apartments located on Canyon Springs Golf Club and close to nearby schools, shops and dining. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes with attached garages.
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Rogers Ranch
23 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
833 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Vance Jackson
23 Units Available
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
693 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
