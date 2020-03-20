All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:45 PM

960 Kingwood Circle

960 Kingwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

960 Kingwood Circle, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,359 sq ft, 1 story home in Highland Village in great neighborhood! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with beautiful cabinets and counter tops. Master suite with grand window and attached bathroom. Large backyard with patio area, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Kingwood Circle have any available units?
960 Kingwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 960 Kingwood Circle have?
Some of 960 Kingwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Kingwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
960 Kingwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Kingwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Kingwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 960 Kingwood Circle offer parking?
No, 960 Kingwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 960 Kingwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Kingwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Kingwood Circle have a pool?
No, 960 Kingwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 960 Kingwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 960 Kingwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Kingwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Kingwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Kingwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Kingwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

