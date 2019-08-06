All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:12 AM

665 Hawthorn Circle

665 Hawthorn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

665 Hawthorn Circle, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful lease home in great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Hawthorn Circle have any available units?
665 Hawthorn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 665 Hawthorn Circle have?
Some of 665 Hawthorn Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Hawthorn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
665 Hawthorn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Hawthorn Circle pet-friendly?
No, 665 Hawthorn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 665 Hawthorn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 665 Hawthorn Circle offers parking.
Does 665 Hawthorn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Hawthorn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Hawthorn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 665 Hawthorn Circle has a pool.
Does 665 Hawthorn Circle have accessible units?
No, 665 Hawthorn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Hawthorn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 Hawthorn Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 Hawthorn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 Hawthorn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

