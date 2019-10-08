All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 609 Highland Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
609 Highland Meadows Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 1:52 AM

609 Highland Meadows Drive

609 Highland Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

609 Highland Meadows Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,935 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Highland Meadows Drive have any available units?
609 Highland Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 609 Highland Meadows Drive have?
Some of 609 Highland Meadows Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Highland Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Highland Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Highland Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Highland Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 609 Highland Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 609 Highland Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 609 Highland Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Highland Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Highland Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Highland Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Highland Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Highland Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Highland Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Highland Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Highland Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Highland Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District