Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 454 Moran Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
454 Moran Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
454 Moran Drive
454 Moran Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
454 Moran Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highland Shores on a culdesac. Two pools--4 bedroom, 3 and a half baths. Two living areas. Split Bedrooms. Tenant takes care of the landscaping and two pools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 454 Moran Drive have any available units?
454 Moran Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Highland Village, TX
.
What amenities does 454 Moran Drive have?
Some of 454 Moran Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 454 Moran Drive currently offering any rent specials?
454 Moran Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Moran Drive pet-friendly?
No, 454 Moran Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Highland Village
.
Does 454 Moran Drive offer parking?
Yes, 454 Moran Drive offers parking.
Does 454 Moran Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Moran Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Moran Drive have a pool?
Yes, 454 Moran Drive has a pool.
Does 454 Moran Drive have accessible units?
No, 454 Moran Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Moran Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Moran Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 Moran Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 Moran Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Corinth, TX
Little Elm, TX
Southlake, TX
The Colony, TX
Coppell, TX
Roanoke, TX
Keller, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Prosper, TX
Aubrey, TX
Krum, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Addison, TX
Sanger, TX
Celina, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District