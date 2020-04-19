All apartments in Highland Village
Highland Village, TX
454 Moran Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:11 PM

454 Moran Drive

454 Moran Drive · No Longer Available
Location

454 Moran Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highland Shores on a culdesac. Two pools--4 bedroom, 3 and a half baths. Two living areas. Split Bedrooms. Tenant takes care of the landscaping and two pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Moran Drive have any available units?
454 Moran Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 454 Moran Drive have?
Some of 454 Moran Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Moran Drive currently offering any rent specials?
454 Moran Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Moran Drive pet-friendly?
No, 454 Moran Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 454 Moran Drive offer parking?
Yes, 454 Moran Drive offers parking.
Does 454 Moran Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Moran Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Moran Drive have a pool?
Yes, 454 Moran Drive has a pool.
Does 454 Moran Drive have accessible units?
No, 454 Moran Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Moran Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Moran Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 Moran Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 Moran Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

