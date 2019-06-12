Rent Calculator
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
3008 Fairland Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3008 Fairland Drive
3008 Fairland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3008 Fairland Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Fairland Drive have any available units?
3008 Fairland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Highland Village, TX
.
What amenities does 3008 Fairland Drive have?
Some of 3008 Fairland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3008 Fairland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Fairland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Fairland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Fairland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Highland Village
.
Does 3008 Fairland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Fairland Drive offers parking.
Does 3008 Fairland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Fairland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Fairland Drive have a pool?
No, 3008 Fairland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Fairland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3008 Fairland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Fairland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Fairland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Fairland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Fairland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
