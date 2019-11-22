All apartments in Highland Village
2701 Creekside Way

2701 Creekside Court · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Creekside Court, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and well maintained home ready for immediate move in! Located in the highly desired Highland Shores Subdivision with amenities such as a neighborhood pool and tennis courts, which are conveniently located right across the street. This spacious home features a large living area, open kitchen and floor plan, large bedrooms, and lots of closet space. Many windows make this home light and bright and a happy home. Corner lot with a fenced back yard! Must see! Even the garage has air conditioning!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Creekside Way have any available units?
2701 Creekside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2701 Creekside Way have?
Some of 2701 Creekside Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Creekside Way currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Creekside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Creekside Way pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Creekside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 2701 Creekside Way offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Creekside Way offers parking.
Does 2701 Creekside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Creekside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Creekside Way have a pool?
Yes, 2701 Creekside Way has a pool.
Does 2701 Creekside Way have accessible units?
No, 2701 Creekside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Creekside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Creekside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Creekside Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2701 Creekside Way has units with air conditioning.

