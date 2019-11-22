2701 Creekside Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and well maintained home ready for immediate move in! Located in the highly desired Highland Shores Subdivision with amenities such as a neighborhood pool and tennis courts, which are conveniently located right across the street. This spacious home features a large living area, open kitchen and floor plan, large bedrooms, and lots of closet space. Many windows make this home light and bright and a happy home. Corner lot with a fenced back yard! Must see! Even the garage has air conditioning!