All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 2405 Rosedale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
2405 Rosedale Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:42 AM

2405 Rosedale Street

2405 Rosedale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2405 Rosedale Street, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,086 sq ft, 1 story home in Highland Village! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard and deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Rosedale Street have any available units?
2405 Rosedale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2405 Rosedale Street have?
Some of 2405 Rosedale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Rosedale Street currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Rosedale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Rosedale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Rosedale Street is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Rosedale Street offer parking?
No, 2405 Rosedale Street does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Rosedale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Rosedale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Rosedale Street have a pool?
No, 2405 Rosedale Street does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Rosedale Street have accessible units?
No, 2405 Rosedale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Rosedale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Rosedale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Rosedale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Rosedale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District