2405 Rosedale Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fees**



Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,086 sq ft, 1 story home in Highland Village! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard and deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.