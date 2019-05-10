Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 2404 Park View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
2404 Park View
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2404 Park View
2404 Park View
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2404 Park View, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conventionally located near elementary and middle schools, recently renovated master bath, fresh carpet.
4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage
HOA Dues included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2404 Park View have any available units?
2404 Park View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Highland Village, TX
.
What amenities does 2404 Park View have?
Some of 2404 Park View's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2404 Park View currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Park View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Park View pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Park View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Highland Village
.
Does 2404 Park View offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Park View offers parking.
Does 2404 Park View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Park View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Park View have a pool?
No, 2404 Park View does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Park View have accessible units?
No, 2404 Park View does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Park View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Park View has units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Park View have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Park View does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Corinth, TX
Little Elm, TX
Southlake, TX
The Colony, TX
Coppell, TX
Roanoke, TX
Keller, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Prosper, TX
Aubrey, TX
Krum, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Addison, TX
Sanger, TX
Celina, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District