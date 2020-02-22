2400 Park View

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Walk to schools on the park trail system! Very unique 4 level home on a very quiet cul-de-sac. Large kitchen overlooks the back yard and walking trail. Split master has a seperate tub and shower & plenty of closet space. Downstairs bedroom with murphy bed could double an a mother-in-law suite.