Highland Village, TX
2400 Park View
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2400 Park View

2400 Park View · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Park View, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Walk to schools on the park trail system! Very unique 4 level home on a very quiet cul-de-sac. Large kitchen overlooks the back yard and walking trail. Split master has a seperate tub and shower & plenty of closet space. Downstairs bedroom with murphy bed could double an a mother-in-law suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Park View have any available units?
2400 Park View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2400 Park View have?
Some of 2400 Park View's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Park View currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Park View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Park View pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Park View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 2400 Park View offer parking?
No, 2400 Park View does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Park View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Park View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Park View have a pool?
No, 2400 Park View does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Park View have accessible units?
No, 2400 Park View does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Park View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Park View has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Park View have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Park View does not have units with air conditioning.

