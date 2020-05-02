102 Highland Lake Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large corner lot with lots of trees and walking distance to lake lewisville. The house has just been painted on the inside and is a 1 story and has an open floor plan. The master opens on to a large wooden deck that would be great for entertaining. Separate workshop outside with electricty plus a storage shead.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 Highland Lake Drive have any available units?
102 Highland Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 102 Highland Lake Drive have?
Some of 102 Highland Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Highland Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Highland Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.