Highland Village, TX
102 Highland Lake Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:30 AM

102 Highland Lake Drive

102 Highland Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Highland Lake Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large corner lot with lots of trees and walking distance to lake lewisville. The house has just been painted on the inside and is a 1 story and has an open floor plan. The master opens on to a large wooden deck that would be great for entertaining. Separate workshop outside with electricty plus a storage shead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Highland Lake Drive have any available units?
102 Highland Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 102 Highland Lake Drive have?
Some of 102 Highland Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Highland Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Highland Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Highland Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 Highland Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 102 Highland Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Highland Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 102 Highland Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Highland Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Highland Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Highland Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Highland Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Highland Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Highland Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Highland Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Highland Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Highland Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

