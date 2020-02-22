5000 Holland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This adorable community is nestled between Oaklawn and Highland Park, with easy access to Dallas North Tollway. The area is known for beautiful residential streets and an appreciation for the finer things. Westside Court is near the Katy Trail and the Knox Street Retail District, a sought-after destination with an array of trendy restaurants and boutiques. Also within reach is Whole Foods, Southern Methodist University, Knox-Henderson, and Highland Park Village. The community features studio and one bedroom apartments that have undergone full renovations, as well as a resident courtyard and parking garage.