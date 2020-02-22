All apartments in Highland Park
Highland Park, TX
5000 Holland Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5000 Holland Avenue

5000 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Holland Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This adorable community is nestled between Oaklawn and Highland Park, with easy access to Dallas North Tollway. The area is known for beautiful residential streets and an appreciation for the finer things. Westside Court is near the Katy Trail and the Knox Street Retail District, a sought-after destination with an array of trendy restaurants and boutiques. Also within reach is Whole Foods, Southern Methodist University, Knox-Henderson, and Highland Park Village. The community features studio and one bedroom apartments that have undergone full renovations, as well as a resident courtyard and parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Holland Avenue have any available units?
5000 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 5000 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 5000 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 5000 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5000 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5000 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5000 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Holland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Holland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

