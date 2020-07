Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully updated condo on the Katy Trail!! This unit boasts hardwood floors, and updated kitchen and bathroom, and ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER-DRYER. Small dogs will be considered. Gas, water, and trash utilities are paid for. If you enjoy Dallas social life or jogging down the Katy Trail, this condo is for you! Schedule your showing today.