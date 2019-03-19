All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4527 Bellaire Ave

4527 Belclaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4527 Belclaire Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
PNGISD, Newly updated, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, mother in law house in back, fenced yard, covered patio. Zoned for Van Buren Elementary, Groves Middle School, PNG High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Bellaire Ave have any available units?
4527 Bellaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4527 Bellaire Ave have?
Some of 4527 Bellaire Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Bellaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Bellaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Bellaire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4527 Bellaire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4527 Bellaire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Bellaire Ave offers parking.
Does 4527 Bellaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Bellaire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Bellaire Ave have a pool?
No, 4527 Bellaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Bellaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 4527 Bellaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Bellaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 Bellaire Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 Bellaire Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4527 Bellaire Ave has units with air conditioning.

