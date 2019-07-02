Charming Highland Park duplex with hardwood floors. Lovely covered side porch entryway makes great outdoor sitting area. Generous sized bedrooms and large living area! A great 8x6 utility room with wash and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4521 Fairway have any available units?
4521 Fairway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4521 Fairway have?
Some of 4521 Fairway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Fairway currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Fairway is not currently offering any rent specials.