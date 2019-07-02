All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated July 2 2019

4521 Fairway

4521 Fairway Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4521 Fairway Ave, Highland Park, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Highland Park duplex with hardwood floors. Lovely covered side porch entryway makes great outdoor sitting area. Generous sized bedrooms and large living area! A great 8x6 utility room with wash and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Fairway have any available units?
4521 Fairway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4521 Fairway have?
Some of 4521 Fairway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Fairway currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Fairway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Fairway pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Fairway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4521 Fairway offer parking?
No, 4521 Fairway does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Fairway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Fairway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Fairway have a pool?
No, 4521 Fairway does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Fairway have accessible units?
No, 4521 Fairway does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Fairway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Fairway has units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 Fairway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 Fairway does not have units with air conditioning.

