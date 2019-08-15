All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:41 AM

4515 Fairway Avenue

4515 Fairway Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4515 Fairway Ave, Highland Park, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious, Spanish style, second floor duplex with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, updated kitchen, patio and turf backyard. Highland Park ISD. Incredible location, with spacious rooms on a great street. SIX MONTH LEASES ACCEPTABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Fairway Avenue have any available units?
4515 Fairway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4515 Fairway Avenue have?
Some of 4515 Fairway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Fairway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Fairway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Fairway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Fairway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4515 Fairway Avenue offer parking?
No, 4515 Fairway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4515 Fairway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Fairway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Fairway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4515 Fairway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4515 Fairway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4515 Fairway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Fairway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 Fairway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4515 Fairway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4515 Fairway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

