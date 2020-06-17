All apartments in Highland Park
4512 Abbott Avenue

4512 Abbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Abbott Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Park Haven Apartments feature studio and two-bedroom floor plans and are centrally located in Highland Park on the Katy Trail. This community offers classic and renovated units to fit everyone's needs. Newly renovated units have new floorings, updated kitchen and appliances, and a bathroom refresh. Not to mention the bedrooms are quite size-able and spacious. This small, boutique community is just steps from all of the shopping, entertainment, and restaurants along Knox and surrounding avenues. You have complete and convenient access to the widely-popular Katy Trail and these days this is a Dallas MUST HAVE. Take a jog, walk your pup or walk to Taverna for happy hour drinks with ease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Abbott Avenue have any available units?
4512 Abbott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4512 Abbott Avenue have?
Some of 4512 Abbott Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Abbott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Abbott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Abbott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Abbott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4512 Abbott Avenue offer parking?
No, 4512 Abbott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Abbott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Abbott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Abbott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4512 Abbott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Abbott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4512 Abbott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Abbott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Abbott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 Abbott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 Abbott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

