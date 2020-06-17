4512 Abbott Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Park Haven Apartments feature studio and two-bedroom floor plans and are centrally located in Highland Park on the Katy Trail. This community offers classic and renovated units to fit everyone's needs. Newly renovated units have new floorings, updated kitchen and appliances, and a bathroom refresh. Not to mention the bedrooms are quite size-able and spacious. This small, boutique community is just steps from all of the shopping, entertainment, and restaurants along Knox and surrounding avenues. You have complete and convenient access to the widely-popular Katy Trail and these days this is a Dallas MUST HAVE. Take a jog, walk your pup or walk to Taverna for happy hour drinks with ease.