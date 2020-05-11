Rent Calculator
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:33 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4508 Abbott Avenue
4508 Abbott Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4508 Abbott Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
You can't beat this location! Steps from Katy Trail! Steps from Knox Henderson. 1 bedroom 1 bath and a living room large enough to fit everything you need!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4508 Abbott Avenue have any available units?
4508 Abbott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Highland Park, TX
.
Is 4508 Abbott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Abbott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Abbott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Abbott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Highland Park
.
Does 4508 Abbott Avenue offer parking?
No, 4508 Abbott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4508 Abbott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Abbott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Abbott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4508 Abbott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Abbott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4508 Abbott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Abbott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Abbott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 Abbott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 Abbott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
