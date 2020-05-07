8 unit, 2 story apartment building. #1 is on 2nd floor facing Westway. Large open LR open to DR, freshly refinished hardwoods, new paint, lots of light, updated kitchen and bath, great neighbors. Large trees front and back. HP Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 Westway Avenue have any available units?
4501 Westway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
Is 4501 Westway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Westway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.