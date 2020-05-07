All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:03 PM

4501 Westway Avenue

4501 Westway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4501 Westway Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
8 unit, 2 story apartment building. #1 is on 2nd floor facing Westway. Large open LR open to DR, freshly refinished hardwoods, new paint, lots of light, updated kitchen and bath, great neighbors. Large trees front and back. HP Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Westway Avenue have any available units?
4501 Westway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
Is 4501 Westway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Westway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Westway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Westway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4501 Westway Avenue offer parking?
No, 4501 Westway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4501 Westway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Westway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Westway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4501 Westway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Westway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4501 Westway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Westway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Westway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 Westway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 Westway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

