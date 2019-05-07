4428 Lorraine Avenue

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED. Complete in March 2019 this Highland Park masterpiece custom built by Danes Custom Homes on 10,993 sq ft corner lot is now available as a luxury lease! Fantastic entertaining space, transitional finishes, and detail including quartzite & marble kitchen & baths, white oak floors & custom steel windows & doors. Exceptional open floorplan w great room, library, 5 en-suite bedrooms & game room. Stucco & limestone exterior w concrete tile roof. Oversized sliding glass doors open for flowing indoor-outdoor space. Veranda w central heat & AC overlooking pool & spa w turfed & professionally landscaped yard featuring privacy wall w water feature creating a backyard oasis.