Amenities

dishwasher parking internet access furnished oven refrigerator

Adorable apartment backhouse in Highland Park. Perfect for a single professional or 2 occupant max. 6 month lease considered on case by case basis. Beautifully furnished and stocked. Unfurnished also considered for one year lease upon request. Great property with shared yard covered common area. All utilities are included, internet available for additional fee.