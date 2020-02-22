All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4202 Lomo Alto Drive

4202 Lomo Alto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4202 Lomo Alto Drive, Highland Park, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Upscale boutique luxury living in prestigious Highland Park!A MUST SEE walking distance to Whole Foods,top restaurants & shops!Located in award winning HPISD school district.This property features on-site maint & mgmt,24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool,pet friendly walking trails, clubhouse and coffee bar,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,playground,controlled access parking &much more.On the 2nd floor w high end amenities found in condo projects including:vertical spa shower,farm sinks,high ceilings,custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package & nest thermostats.Other units available including 2,3,4bedroom flats and townhomes.Pricing & availability subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Lomo Alto Drive have any available units?
4202 Lomo Alto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4202 Lomo Alto Drive have?
Some of 4202 Lomo Alto Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Lomo Alto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Lomo Alto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Lomo Alto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 Lomo Alto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4202 Lomo Alto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Lomo Alto Drive offers parking.
Does 4202 Lomo Alto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Lomo Alto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Lomo Alto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4202 Lomo Alto Drive has a pool.
Does 4202 Lomo Alto Drive have accessible units?
No, 4202 Lomo Alto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Lomo Alto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Lomo Alto Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 Lomo Alto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 Lomo Alto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

