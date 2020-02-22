4202 Lomo Alto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Upscale boutique luxury living in prestigious Highland Park!A MUST SEE walking distance to Whole Foods,top restaurants & shops!Located in award winning HPISD school district.This property features on-site maint & mgmt,24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool,pet friendly walking trails, clubhouse and coffee bar,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,playground,controlled access parking &much more.On the 2nd floor w high end amenities found in condo projects including:vertical spa shower,farm sinks,high ceilings,custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package & nest thermostats.Other units available including 2,3,4bedroom flats and townhomes.Pricing & availability subject to change.