Awesome newer construction close to middle school. Sub Zero and Wolf appliances open kitchen living on second floor. Great master with resort bath. 3-3-2 with large living and dining great family room on 4th floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
3515 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
Is 3515 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.