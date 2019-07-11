All apartments in Highland Park
Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
3515 Normandy Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:53 PM

3515 Normandy Avenue

3515 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Normandy Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Awesome newer construction close to middle school. Sub Zero and Wolf appliances open kitchen living on second floor. Great master with resort bath. 3-3-2 with large living and dining great family room on 4th floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
3515 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
Is 3515 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Normandy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Normandy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 3515 Normandy Avenue offer parking?
No, 3515 Normandy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Normandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Normandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Normandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 3515 Normandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Normandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3515 Normandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Normandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Normandy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 Normandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 Normandy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

