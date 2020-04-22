All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:11 AM

3411 Potomac Avenue

3411 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Potomac Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare build by Robbie Fusch, Wider and open than standard! Updated boasting modern finishes. A+walkability to nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, sports in highly sought after HPISD. Hand scraped wood floors, High ceilings, tall windows with natural light. 4 beds,5th flex w private baths, specialty tile. The master suite, large closet, seating area. Jetted tub, dbl vanity. Modern kitchen w quartz tops, Subzero fridge, Viking appliances, open w huge Island. First-floor private study flex space w pocket doors. Beautifully landscaped, private garden with fountain w gated front entrance. Rolling gate rear with lg garage ample parking. Large front parking area
ONLY VIRTURAL SHOWINGS UNITL MAY 1st due to COVID19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Potomac Avenue have any available units?
3411 Potomac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3411 Potomac Avenue have?
Some of 3411 Potomac Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Potomac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Potomac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Potomac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Potomac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 3411 Potomac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Potomac Avenue offers parking.
Does 3411 Potomac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Potomac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Potomac Avenue have a pool?
No, 3411 Potomac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Potomac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3411 Potomac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Potomac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Potomac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Potomac Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Potomac Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

