3411 Potomac Avenue

Amenities
Rare build by Robbie Fusch, Wider and open than standard! Updated boasting modern finishes. A+walkability to nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, sports in highly sought after HPISD. Hand scraped wood floors, High ceilings, tall windows with natural light. 4 beds,5th flex w private baths, specialty tile. The master suite, large closet, seating area. Jetted tub, dbl vanity. Modern kitchen w quartz tops, Subzero fridge, Viking appliances, open w huge Island. First-floor private study flex space w pocket doors. Beautifully landscaped, private garden with fountain w gated front entrance. Rolling gate rear with lg garage ample parking. Large front parking area
ONLY VIRTURAL SHOWINGS UNITL MAY 1st due to COVID19