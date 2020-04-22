3411 Potomac Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare build by Robbie Fusch, Wider and open than standard! Updated boasting modern finishes. A+walkability to nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, sports in highly sought after HPISD. Hand scraped wood floors, High ceilings, tall windows with natural light. 4 beds,5th flex w private baths, specialty tile. The master suite, large closet, seating area. Jetted tub, dbl vanity. Modern kitchen w quartz tops, Subzero fridge, Viking appliances, open w huge Island. First-floor private study flex space w pocket doors. Beautifully landscaped, private garden with fountain w gated front entrance. Rolling gate rear with lg garage ample parking. Large front parking area

ONLY VIRTURAL SHOWINGS UNITL MAY 1st due to COVID19