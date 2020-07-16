7114 Venus Dr

Amenities
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!! - Property Id: 229824
Located off of Canton and Tower Rd. Near Esparza Elementry and the H-E-B park!! This apartment includes kitchen appliances, washer and dryer connections, and most importantly WATER AND TRASH!! Don't miss out on this comfy and spacious apartment that is located in a quiet neighborhood near the expressway , restaurants and shopping centers!
RENT $650/ DEPOSIT $400
2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH
2 parking spaces
kitchen appliances included
washer and dryer connections included
Water and Trash included
This unit is pet friendly!! Ask about restrictions and fees.
EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501
To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies). APPLY IN OFFICE!!
