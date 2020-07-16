7114 Venus Dr

Amenities

Located off of Canton and Tower Rd. Near Esparza Elementry and the H-E-B park!! This apartment includes kitchen appliances, washer and dryer connections, and most importantly WATER AND TRASH!! Don't miss out on this comfy and spacious apartment that is located in a quiet neighborhood near the expressway , restaurants and shopping centers!



RENT $650/ DEPOSIT $400

2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH

2 parking spaces

kitchen appliances included

washer and dryer connections included

Water and Trash included

This unit is pet friendly!! Ask about restrictions and fees.



EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501



To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies). APPLY IN OFFICE!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229824

