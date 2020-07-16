All apartments in Hidalgo County
7114 Venus Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

7114 Venus Dr

7114 Venus Dr · (956) 432-9507
Location

7114 Venus Dr, Hidalgo County, TX 78542

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!! - Property Id: 229824

Located off of Canton and Tower Rd. Near Esparza Elementry and the H-E-B park!! This apartment includes kitchen appliances, washer and dryer connections, and most importantly WATER AND TRASH!! Don't miss out on this comfy and spacious apartment that is located in a quiet neighborhood near the expressway , restaurants and shopping centers!

RENT $650/ DEPOSIT $400
2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH
2 parking spaces
kitchen appliances included
washer and dryer connections included
Water and Trash included
This unit is pet friendly!! Ask about restrictions and fees.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies). APPLY IN OFFICE!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229824
Property Id 229824

(RLNE5900878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

