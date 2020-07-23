Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Actual Address: 3610 VALERIA ST. EDINBURG, TX 78541



Located N of 107 on MonMack RD. passing Chapin St. Subdivision "MonMack Place".



Great location, on north MonMack RD, passing Schunior and Chapin RD. NEW subdivision "MONMACK PLACE" on the left side on Valeria St. Near by B. L. Garza Middle School, UTRGV, future TX. A&M Campus, Shopping Centers, Restaurants and quick access to 107. Beautiful high ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with private backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, stove, microwave, pantry, 2 assigned carport per unit and most importantly WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!!!!

Call us today to tell you more!!!!



2 bedroom / 2 bath $790 Rent and $600 Deposit



WITH LARGE PATIO!!!



water and trash included



kitchen appliances included



washer and dryer connections included



pet friendly! with restrictions and a one time fee!



EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501



To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



(RLNE5902867)