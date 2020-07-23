All apartments in Hidalgo County
Find more places like 3610 Valeria St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hidalgo County, TX
/
3610 Valeria St
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3610 Valeria St

3610 Valeria St · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3610 Valeria St, Hidalgo County, TX 78541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $790 · Avail. now

$790

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Actual Address: 3610 VALERIA ST. EDINBURG, TX 78541

Located N of 107 on MonMack RD. passing Chapin St. Subdivision "MonMack Place".

Great location, on north MonMack RD, passing Schunior and Chapin RD. NEW subdivision "MONMACK PLACE" on the left side on Valeria St. Near by B. L. Garza Middle School, UTRGV, future TX. A&M Campus, Shopping Centers, Restaurants and quick access to 107. Beautiful high ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with private backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, stove, microwave, pantry, 2 assigned carport per unit and most importantly WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!!!!
Call us today to tell you more!!!!

2 bedroom / 2 bath $790 Rent and $600 Deposit 

WITH LARGE PATIO!!!

water and trash included

kitchen appliances included

washer and dryer connections included

pet friendly! with restrictions and a one time fee!

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

____________________________________________________________

To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

(RLNE5902867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Valeria St have any available units?
3610 Valeria St has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3610 Valeria St have?
Some of 3610 Valeria St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Valeria St currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Valeria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Valeria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Valeria St is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Valeria St offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Valeria St offers parking.
Does 3610 Valeria St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Valeria St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Valeria St have a pool?
No, 3610 Valeria St does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Valeria St have accessible units?
No, 3610 Valeria St does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Valeria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Valeria St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Valeria St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3610 Valeria St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3610 Valeria St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road
Mission, TX 78572
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St
Mission, TX 78572
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd
Mission, TX 78572
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd
Pharr, TX 78577
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491
Mercedes, TX 78570
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXBrownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TXHarlingen, TX
Pharr, TXKingsville, TXWeslaco, TXMercedes, TX
Edcouch, TXSouth Padre Island, TXPort Isabel, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity