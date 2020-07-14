Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! The granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and distinct architectural design will make your apartment a place youll be excited to call home. Enjoy an array of luxury amenities including a resort-style saltwater pool, on-site pond, outdoor fireplace, BBQ grill, and outdoor lounge areas. Our inviting clubhouse also features a business center, billiards room, conference room, and 24-hour fitness center! Take a walkthrough video tour now or contact our friendly leasing staff to schedule a personal tour. We look forward to seeing you at Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments!