Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Mansions at Hickory Creek

1021 Point Vista Rd · (940) 448-8408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Point Vista Rd, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Lucerne-1

$1,258

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Vienna-1

$1,278

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Venice-1

$1,338

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Paris-1

$1,509

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Barcelona-1

$1,729

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

London-1

$1,749

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mansions at Hickory Creek.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! The granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and distinct architectural design will make your apartment a place youll be excited to call home. Enjoy an array of luxury amenities including a resort-style saltwater pool, on-site pond, outdoor fireplace, BBQ grill, and outdoor lounge areas. Our inviting clubhouse also features a business center, billiards room, conference room, and 24-hour fitness center! Take a walkthrough video tour now or contact our friendly leasing staff to schedule a personal tour. We look forward to seeing you at Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 30 lbs (weight limit upper floors only)
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mansions at Hickory Creek have any available units?
Mansions at Hickory Creek offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,258 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,509. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Mansions at Hickory Creek have?
Some of Mansions at Hickory Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mansions at Hickory Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Mansions at Hickory Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mansions at Hickory Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Mansions at Hickory Creek is pet friendly.
Does Mansions at Hickory Creek offer parking?
Yes, Mansions at Hickory Creek offers parking.
Does Mansions at Hickory Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mansions at Hickory Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mansions at Hickory Creek have a pool?
Yes, Mansions at Hickory Creek has a pool.
Does Mansions at Hickory Creek have accessible units?
No, Mansions at Hickory Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Mansions at Hickory Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mansions at Hickory Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Mansions at Hickory Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mansions at Hickory Creek has units with air conditioning.
