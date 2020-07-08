All apartments in Hickory Creek
35 Oak Circle
35 Oak Circle

35 Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

35 Oak Circle, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings to start Wednesday 27th of March. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Oak Circle have any available units?
35 Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 35 Oak Circle have?
Some of 35 Oak Circle's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
35 Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 35 Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Creek.
Does 35 Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 35 Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 35 Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 35 Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 35 Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 35 Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

