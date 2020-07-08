All apartments in Hickory Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Noble Oak Court

105 Noble Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

105 Noble Oak Ct, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
One of a kind custom built home on secluded culdesac featuring FP on front porch! Perfect balance of modern and chic awaits you as you enter this wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Chef's dream KIT boasts gas cook-top, dble ovens, subzero blt-in fridge, TX sized island with bfast bar. You'll enjoy getting cozy in the living room with gas FP and grand windows overlooking vast trees on huge backyard. Downstairs master retreat with his and hers sinks and vanities over-sized walk in shower and garden tub. Study or 4th bedroom and half bath on 1st floor with 2 beds, jack n jill bath, and flex space upstairs make this layout superb!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Noble Oak Court have any available units?
105 Noble Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 105 Noble Oak Court have?
Some of 105 Noble Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Noble Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Noble Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Noble Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 105 Noble Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Creek.
Does 105 Noble Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 105 Noble Oak Court offers parking.
Does 105 Noble Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Noble Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Noble Oak Court have a pool?
No, 105 Noble Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 105 Noble Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Noble Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Noble Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Noble Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Noble Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Noble Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

