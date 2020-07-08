105 Noble Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

One of a kind custom built home on secluded culdesac featuring FP on front porch! Perfect balance of modern and chic awaits you as you enter this wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Chef's dream KIT boasts gas cook-top, dble ovens, subzero blt-in fridge, TX sized island with bfast bar. You'll enjoy getting cozy in the living room with gas FP and grand windows overlooking vast trees on huge backyard. Downstairs master retreat with his and hers sinks and vanities over-sized walk in shower and garden tub. Study or 4th bedroom and half bath on 1st floor with 2 beds, jack n jill bath, and flex space upstairs make this layout superb!