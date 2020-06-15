All apartments in Hewitt
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

606 Monticello

606 Monticello Cir · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
Location

606 Monticello Cir, Hewitt, TX 76643
Hewitt

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Monticello · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
606 Monticello Available 07/01/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, updated appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE3881219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Monticello have any available units?
606 Monticello has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 Monticello have?
Some of 606 Monticello's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Monticello currently offering any rent specials?
606 Monticello isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Monticello pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Monticello is pet friendly.
Does 606 Monticello offer parking?
Yes, 606 Monticello does offer parking.
Does 606 Monticello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Monticello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Monticello have a pool?
No, 606 Monticello does not have a pool.
Does 606 Monticello have accessible units?
No, 606 Monticello does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Monticello have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Monticello does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Monticello have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 Monticello has units with air conditioning.
