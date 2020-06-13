All apartments in Hewitt
600 Park Place Dr.

600 Park Place Drive
Location

600 Park Place Drive, Hewitt, TX 76643
Hewitt

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Duplex - This property includes appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE4770851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Park Place Dr. have any available units?
600 Park Place Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hewitt, TX.
What amenities does 600 Park Place Dr. have?
Some of 600 Park Place Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Park Place Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
600 Park Place Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Park Place Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Park Place Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 600 Park Place Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 600 Park Place Dr. does offer parking.
Does 600 Park Place Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Park Place Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Park Place Dr. have a pool?
No, 600 Park Place Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 600 Park Place Dr. have accessible units?
No, 600 Park Place Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Park Place Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Park Place Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Park Place Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Park Place Dr. has units with air conditioning.
