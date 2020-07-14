All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like Oak Manor Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, TX
/
Oak Manor Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

Oak Manor Apartments

504 South Van Buren Street · (903) 304-1741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

504 South Van Buren Street, Henderson, TX 75652

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 6

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Manor Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Oak Manor Apartments in Henderson, Texas offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plentiful amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, picnic area, ample parking, and more! We have washer/dryer connections in all 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Our community just got a complete exterior makeover! Come visit your next home! Our professional staff will see to your every need! From our management to our maintenance, you will see why living is easy at our community. The quality is evident at Oak Manor Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20 per month per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Manor Apartments have any available units?
Oak Manor Apartments has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Oak Manor Apartments have?
Some of Oak Manor Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oak Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oak Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Oak Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oak Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Oak Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oak Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Manor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Manor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oak Manor Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXNacogdoches, TX
Kilgore, TXMarshall, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Stephen F Austin State UniversityKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity