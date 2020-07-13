Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Welcome to a life of comfort at Circle K Apartments. Our modest community is situated in the quaint city of Hempstead, Texas, convenient to all that Hempstead has to offer. Our community is a few blocks from Hempstead High School and only minutes from local eateries and shopping. A new standard of living is awaiting you at Circle K.



Our spacious two bedroom apartments feature a fully-loaded kitchen with frost-free refrigerators, electric stoves, dishwashers, and garbage disposals. Full-size washers and dryers are included in every home. Our upgraded residences offer an open living area with wood-style flooring throughout, as well as two-toned paint, making our apartments a high-quality living space for any family size. Find your perfect home at Circle K.



From the moment you arrive, youll know this is where you belong. Our community offers a referral program, on-site parking, online services, and student, senior, and preferred employer discounts. With our 24-hour emergency maintenance, you can relax and experience a carefree lifestyle. Enjoy lifes simple pleasures at Circle K Apartments.