Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Circle K

650 Donoho Street · (979) 243-2054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

650 Donoho Street, Hempstead, TX 77445

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-222 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Circle K.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Welcome to a life of comfort at Circle K Apartments. Our modest community is situated in the quaint city of Hempstead, Texas, convenient to all that Hempstead has to offer. Our community is a few blocks from Hempstead High School and only minutes from local eateries and shopping. A new standard of living is awaiting you at Circle K.

Our spacious two bedroom apartments feature a fully-loaded kitchen with frost-free refrigerators, electric stoves, dishwashers, and garbage disposals. Full-size washers and dryers are included in every home. Our upgraded residences offer an open living area with wood-style flooring throughout, as well as two-toned paint, making our apartments a high-quality living space for any family size. Find your perfect home at Circle K.

From the moment you arrive, youll know this is where you belong. Our community offers a referral program, on-site parking, online services, and student, senior, and preferred employer discounts. With our 24-hour emergency maintenance, you can relax and experience a carefree lifestyle. Enjoy lifes simple pleasures at Circle K Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 50lb limit
Parking Details: Uncovered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Circle K have any available units?
Circle K has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Circle K have?
Some of Circle K's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Circle K currently offering any rent specials?
Circle K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Circle K pet-friendly?
Yes, Circle K is pet friendly.
Does Circle K offer parking?
Yes, Circle K offers parking.
Does Circle K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Circle K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Circle K have a pool?
No, Circle K does not have a pool.
Does Circle K have accessible units?
Yes, Circle K has accessible units.
Does Circle K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Circle K has units with dishwashers.
Does Circle K have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Circle K has units with air conditioning.
