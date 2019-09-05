All apartments in Helotes
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

12915 PERFECT CEDAR

12915 Perfect Cedar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12915 Perfect Cedar, Helotes, TX 78023
Helotes

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING CEDAR SPRINGS RENTAL HOME! Gorgeous 4Bed/2Bath single story home in charming gated community. Open & bright! Large single Living area is perfect for entertaining! Great Kitchen with lots of storage & counterspace. Includes some appliances! Tile flooring throughout, no carpet! Spacious Bedrooms! Very well maintained, inside & out. Nice backyard. Amazing neighborhood amenities for outdoor fun! Excellent NISD schools. Convenient NW location, close to shopping, entertainment, Bandera/1604 & more! Call!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 PERFECT CEDAR have any available units?
12915 PERFECT CEDAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helotes, TX.
Is 12915 PERFECT CEDAR currently offering any rent specials?
12915 PERFECT CEDAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 PERFECT CEDAR pet-friendly?
No, 12915 PERFECT CEDAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helotes.
Does 12915 PERFECT CEDAR offer parking?
Yes, 12915 PERFECT CEDAR offers parking.
Does 12915 PERFECT CEDAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12915 PERFECT CEDAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 PERFECT CEDAR have a pool?
No, 12915 PERFECT CEDAR does not have a pool.
Does 12915 PERFECT CEDAR have accessible units?
No, 12915 PERFECT CEDAR does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 PERFECT CEDAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12915 PERFECT CEDAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12915 PERFECT CEDAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12915 PERFECT CEDAR does not have units with air conditioning.
