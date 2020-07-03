12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR

Amenities

CUTE, CLEAN & READY NOW!! Beautiful single story 4 bedroom home in gated area off Bandera Road just outside 1604. Charming curb appeal! Very well maintained. Fantastic Kitchen with huge walk-in pantry! Ceramic tile in all areas exceptt bedrooms! Light and bright! Sparkling clean. Community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Quality schools nearby, check district if prospect needs specific NISD schools. One small pet on case by case with additional deposit, if approved. Non-Smoking Home. Ask your agent for a private showing & Tenant Criteria! Hurry!