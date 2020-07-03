All apartments in Helotes
Find more places like 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helotes, TX
/
12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR

12903 Straight Cedar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12903 Straight Cedar, Helotes, TX 78023
Helotes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
CUTE, CLEAN & READY NOW!! Beautiful single story 4 bedroom home in gated area off Bandera Road just outside 1604. Charming curb appeal! Very well maintained. Fantastic Kitchen with huge walk-in pantry! Ceramic tile in all areas exceptt bedrooms! Light and bright! Sparkling clean. Community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Quality schools nearby, check district if prospect needs specific NISD schools. One small pet on case by case with additional deposit, if approved. Non-Smoking Home. Ask your agent for a private showing & Tenant Criteria! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR have any available units?
12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helotes, TX.
What amenities does 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR have?
Some of 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR currently offering any rent specials?
12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR is pet friendly.
Does 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR offer parking?
Yes, 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR offers parking.
Does 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR have a pool?
Yes, 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR has a pool.
Does 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR have accessible units?
No, 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR does not have accessible units.
Does 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12903 STRAIGHT CEDAR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University