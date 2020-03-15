11230 Rock Daisy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

~Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful home in Lantana Oaks~Island kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances, double oven~2 separate dining areas~Wood flooring throughout the downstairs (carpet in bedrooms)~Master suite down w/walk in closet~Master bath w/double vanity, granite counters, separate garden tub & shower~Guest suite also down w/another full bath~Upstairs, there are 2 more bedrooms, game room, & media room!~Covered patio~Great NISD schools, including O'Connor HS~No pets allowed!!~