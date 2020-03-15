All apartments in Helotes
Find more places like 11230 Rock Daisy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helotes, TX
/
11230 Rock Daisy
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

11230 Rock Daisy

11230 Rock Daisy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Helotes
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11230 Rock Daisy, Helotes, TX 78023

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
~Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful home in Lantana Oaks~Island kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances, double oven~2 separate dining areas~Wood flooring throughout the downstairs (carpet in bedrooms)~Master suite down w/walk in closet~Master bath w/double vanity, granite counters, separate garden tub & shower~Guest suite also down w/another full bath~Upstairs, there are 2 more bedrooms, game room, & media room!~Covered patio~Great NISD schools, including O'Connor HS~No pets allowed!!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11230 Rock Daisy have any available units?
11230 Rock Daisy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helotes, TX.
What amenities does 11230 Rock Daisy have?
Some of 11230 Rock Daisy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11230 Rock Daisy currently offering any rent specials?
11230 Rock Daisy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11230 Rock Daisy pet-friendly?
No, 11230 Rock Daisy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helotes.
Does 11230 Rock Daisy offer parking?
Yes, 11230 Rock Daisy offers parking.
Does 11230 Rock Daisy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11230 Rock Daisy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11230 Rock Daisy have a pool?
No, 11230 Rock Daisy does not have a pool.
Does 11230 Rock Daisy have accessible units?
No, 11230 Rock Daisy does not have accessible units.
Does 11230 Rock Daisy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11230 Rock Daisy has units with dishwashers.
Does 11230 Rock Daisy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11230 Rock Daisy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Helotes 3 BedroomsHelotes Apartments with Garage
Helotes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHelotes Apartments with Parking
Helotes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXOlmos Park, TX
Pleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University