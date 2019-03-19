All apartments in Hedwig Village
Find more places like 8935 Gaylord.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hedwig Village, TX
/
8935 Gaylord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8935 Gaylord

8935 Gaylord St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8935 Gaylord St, Hedwig Village, TX 77024
Hedwig Village

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished, approximately 700 square feet, 1st floor condo newly renovated. Stainless steel appliances, 42 inch flat screen tv, king size bed, covered parking. Conveniently located near Galleria area, Energy corridor, Town and Country, Memorial City Mall, downtown Houston, variety of grocery stores. Walking distance to various restaurants (Salt Grass Steakhouse, Goode Company Barbecue, Mason Jar, Pappys Cafe, Sweet Tomatoes and Jonathons Rub) dry cleaners and public library. All bills paid, cable and internet provided, beautiful pool. Located in the Piney Point area. Great school district. Maid service available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 Gaylord have any available units?
8935 Gaylord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hedwig Village, TX.
What amenities does 8935 Gaylord have?
Some of 8935 Gaylord's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8935 Gaylord currently offering any rent specials?
8935 Gaylord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 Gaylord pet-friendly?
No, 8935 Gaylord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hedwig Village.
Does 8935 Gaylord offer parking?
Yes, 8935 Gaylord offers parking.
Does 8935 Gaylord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8935 Gaylord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 Gaylord have a pool?
Yes, 8935 Gaylord has a pool.
Does 8935 Gaylord have accessible units?
No, 8935 Gaylord does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 Gaylord have units with dishwashers?
No, 8935 Gaylord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8935 Gaylord have units with air conditioning?
No, 8935 Gaylord does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXCinco Ranch, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXManvel, TX
Alvin, TXTomball, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXBrookshire, TXCrosby, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXDickinson, TXDayton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine