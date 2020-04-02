All apartments in Heath
Find more places like 222 Cedar Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heath, TX
/
222 Cedar Tree Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:51 PM

222 Cedar Tree Lane

222 Cedar Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

222 Cedar Tree Lane, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Cedar Tree Lane have any available units?
222 Cedar Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
Is 222 Cedar Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
222 Cedar Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Cedar Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Cedar Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 222 Cedar Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 222 Cedar Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 222 Cedar Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Cedar Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Cedar Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 222 Cedar Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 222 Cedar Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 222 Cedar Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Cedar Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Cedar Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Cedar Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Cedar Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXForney, TXFate, TXSachse, TXTerrell, TX
Royse City, TXWylie, TXBalch Springs, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXGreenville, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXThe Colony, TXEnnis, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District