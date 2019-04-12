205 Stanford Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Grand 5 bed, 4 bath, 4297 sq. ft. home in Heath, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful layout. Magnificent island kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining area and second living area. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace and backyard views. Amazing master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Over-sized game room up. Backyard oasis features covered patio and sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.