205 Stanford Court

205 Stanford Court
205 Stanford Court, Heath, TX 75032

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
game room
fireplace
patio / balcony
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Grand 5 bed, 4 bath, 4297 sq. ft. home in Heath, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful layout. Magnificent island kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining area and second living area. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace and backyard views. Amazing master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Over-sized game room up. Backyard oasis features covered patio and sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 205 Stanford Court have any available units?
205 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 205 Stanford Court have?
Some of 205 Stanford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
205 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Stanford Court is pet friendly.
Does 205 Stanford Court offer parking?
No, 205 Stanford Court does not offer parking.
Does 205 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 205 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 205 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 205 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

