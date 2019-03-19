Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath newly updated home . NO HOA. Located in a quiet neighborhood near Terry Park and Terry Park boat launch. Located in Rockwall ISD on oversized lot with large, fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 127 Lemley Drive have any available units?
127 Lemley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 127 Lemley Drive have?
Some of 127 Lemley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Lemley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Lemley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.