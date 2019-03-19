All apartments in Heath
127 Lemley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

127 Lemley Drive

127 Lemley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

127 Lemley Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath newly updated home . NO HOA. Located in a quiet neighborhood near Terry Park and Terry Park boat launch. Located in Rockwall ISD on oversized lot with large, fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Lemley Drive have any available units?
127 Lemley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 127 Lemley Drive have?
Some of 127 Lemley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Lemley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Lemley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Lemley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Lemley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 127 Lemley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 127 Lemley Drive offers parking.
Does 127 Lemley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Lemley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Lemley Drive have a pool?
No, 127 Lemley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 127 Lemley Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Lemley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Lemley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Lemley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Lemley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Lemley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

