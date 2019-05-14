1012 Native Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM IN BUFFALO CREEK! This 5 Bed, 3 Bath home is move in ready PLUS there's a pool! Entry, formal dining and study showcase handscraped hardwoods. Open Concept Living and Kitchen with huge stone fireplace, chef's island kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Private Master Suite plus one bedroom are downstairs while 3 add'l roomy bedrooms and 2nd living are upstairs. Covered back patio is perfect for entertaining while everyone enjoys the pool & spa! *SMOKING IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED AND NO PUPPIES OR KITTENS!