Heath, TX
1012 Native Trail
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:47 AM

1012 Native Trail

1012 Native Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Native Trail, Heath, TX 75032
Buffalo Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM IN BUFFALO CREEK! This 5 Bed, 3 Bath home is move in ready PLUS there's a pool! Entry, formal dining and study showcase handscraped hardwoods. Open Concept Living and Kitchen with huge stone fireplace, chef's island kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Private Master Suite plus one bedroom are downstairs while 3 add'l roomy bedrooms and 2nd living are upstairs. Covered back patio is perfect for entertaining while everyone enjoys the pool & spa! *SMOKING IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED AND NO PUPPIES OR KITTENS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Native Trail have any available units?
1012 Native Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 1012 Native Trail have?
Some of 1012 Native Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Native Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Native Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Native Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Native Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 1012 Native Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Native Trail offers parking.
Does 1012 Native Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Native Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Native Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Native Trail has a pool.
Does 1012 Native Trail have accessible units?
No, 1012 Native Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Native Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Native Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Native Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Native Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

